The Wildlife Diversity Conference 2020: “UNDERCOVER The Unseen World of Wildlife” is scheduled for March 4 at the Ohio Union, 1739 North High Street in Columbus (on the OSU campus). The program is hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.
Doors open at 8 a.m.
Following is a schedule of programs and speakers to be featured at the conference:
9 a.m. Welcome.
9:15 a.m. “Mysterious Moths: The Darker Side of Butterflies” by author and photographer, Jim McCormac
10 a.m. “Nature’s Unseen Insect Musicians” by Lisa Rainsong, DMA, Music Theory faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music
10:30 a.m. Break
11 a.m. “Migration and Winter Ecology of Whip-Poor-Wills” by Chris Tonra, PhD, The Ohio State University
11:30 a.m. “The Underdog: Ohio’s Native Brook Trout” by Curt Wagner, Ohio Division of Wildlife Fisheries Management Supervisor
12 noon. Lunch.
1:15 p.m. “Uncharted Path: Nature Preschool” by Beverly Walborn, Nature Preschool Administrator at Cleveland Metroparks
1:45 p.m. “The Uncertain Future of Lake Erie” by Tory Gabriel, Extension Program Leader of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program
2:15 p.m. Break.
2:30 p.m. “Overlooked: Deer in Ohio” by Clint McCoy, Wildlife Research Biologist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife
3 p.m. “Mysterious Bats” by Joe Johnson, PhD, Ohio University
3:30 p.m. Conference conclusion.
A box lunch (turkey ciabatta roll, chicken caesar wrap, or tomato caprese wrap with two sides, dessert and drink) will be available on-site for pre-registered attendees for $18. Attendees are encouraged to visit other attendees and featured speakers over lunch.
Parking will be available at the Ohio Union South Garage located on the north side of the Ohio Union building (with access from College Road and High Street). Attached to the Ohio Union building, the garage contains 800 visitor parking spaces. The cost of parking is $10.
Pre-registration is “highly recommended” The cost is $25 if paid prior to March 1, 2020, and $35 on site after March 1. All breaks and handout materials are included in the registration fee. Fees are nonrefundable. Those unable to attend the conference may send a substitute.
Pre-registered attendees may order a 2020 Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $12 and receive it at the conference. All proceeds will be used to benefit wildlife diversity in Ohio.
To pre-register or to order a 2020 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, go to https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/Wildlife/DiversityRegistration/
