On Sept. 23, State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced the release of over $4.35 million in CARES Act funds to communities throughout the 91st House District. The funds come following the House’s passage of House Bill 614, which Wilkin supported.

House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.

Clinton County will receive $1,512,348, Highland County will receive $1,555,339, Pike County will receive $1,000,785 and Ross County will receive $2,762,716. The funds throughout the 91st House District will be distributed as follows:

Blanchester Village: $153,584

Clarksville Village: $19,784

Lynchburg Village: $72

Martinsville Village: $16,288

Midland Village: $11,099

New Vienna Village: $44,252

Port William Village: $8,937

Sabina Village: $92,936

Wilmington City: $445,618

Adams Township: $76,216

Chester Township: $71,351

Clark Township: $60,468

Green Township: $45,117

Jefferson Township: $39,027

Liberty Township: $29,657

Marion Township: $41,153

Richland Township: $34,594

Union Township: $111,999

Vernon Township: $88,828

Washington Township: $77,225

Wayne Township: $25,982

Wilson Township: $18,162

Greenfield Village: $164,179

Highland Village: $9,009

Hillsboro City: $236,178

Leesburg Village: $47,675

Lynchburg Village: $53,369

Mowrystown Village: $12,685

Sinking Spring Village: $4,793

Brushcreek Township: $43,747

Clay Township: $50,378

Concord Township: $50,234

Dodson Township: $39,459

Fairfield Township: $77,225

Hamer Township: $24,216

Jackson Township: $40,144

Liberty Township: $129,549

Madison Township: $74,450

Marshall Township: $36,324

New Market Township: $67,783

Paint Township: $163,746

Penn Township: $50,018

Salem Township: $28,757

Union Township: $74,738

Washington Township: $40,324

Whiteoak Township: $36,360

Beaver Village: $15,567

Piketon Village: $77,116

Waverly Village: $152,647

Beaver Township: $43,315

Benton Township: $58,342

Camp Creek Township: $34,522

Jackson Township: $42,162

Marion Township: $40,252

Mifflin Township: $46,090

Newton Township: $69,297

Pebble Township: $89,405

Pee Pee Township: $116,323

Perry Township: $36,144

Scioto Township: $44,973

Seal Township : $42,666

Sunfish Township: $45,765

Union Township: $46,198

Franklin Township: $61,009

Huntington Township: $224,503

The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

“I’ve heard from numerous businesses and business owners who are struggling during the pandemic and legislation like House Bill 614 is what’s truly keeping them afloat,” said Wilkin. “They’re relying on their government and government leaders to support them and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what I’m doing in supporting House Bill 614.”

The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.

