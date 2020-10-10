On Sept. 23, State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) announced the release of over $4.35 million in CARES Act funds to communities throughout the 91st House District. The funds come following the House’s passage of House Bill 614, which Wilkin supported.
House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.
Clinton County will receive $1,512,348, Highland County will receive $1,555,339, Pike County will receive $1,000,785 and Ross County will receive $2,762,716. The funds throughout the 91st House District will be distributed as follows:
Blanchester Village: $153,584
Clarksville Village: $19,784
Lynchburg Village: $72
Martinsville Village: $16,288
Midland Village: $11,099
New Vienna Village: $44,252
Port William Village: $8,937
Sabina Village: $92,936
Wilmington City: $445,618
Adams Township: $76,216
Chester Township: $71,351
Clark Township: $60,468
Green Township: $45,117
Jefferson Township: $39,027
Liberty Township: $29,657
Marion Township: $41,153
Richland Township: $34,594
Union Township: $111,999
Vernon Township: $88,828
Washington Township: $77,225
Wayne Township: $25,982
Wilson Township: $18,162
Greenfield Village: $164,179
Highland Village: $9,009
Hillsboro City: $236,178
Leesburg Village: $47,675
Lynchburg Village: $53,369
Mowrystown Village: $12,685
Sinking Spring Village: $4,793
Brushcreek Township: $43,747
Clay Township: $50,378
Concord Township: $50,234
Dodson Township: $39,459
Fairfield Township: $77,225
Hamer Township: $24,216
Jackson Township: $40,144
Liberty Township: $129,549
Madison Township: $74,450
Marshall Township: $36,324
New Market Township: $67,783
Paint Township: $163,746
Penn Township: $50,018
Salem Township: $28,757
Union Township: $74,738
Washington Township: $40,324
Whiteoak Township: $36,360
Beaver Village: $15,567
Piketon Village: $77,116
Waverly Village: $152,647
Beaver Township: $43,315
Benton Township: $58,342
Camp Creek Township: $34,522
Jackson Township: $42,162
Marion Township: $40,252
Mifflin Township: $46,090
Newton Township: $69,297
Pebble Township: $89,405
Pee Pee Township: $116,323
Perry Township: $36,144
Scioto Township: $44,973
Seal Township : $42,666
Sunfish Township: $45,765
Union Township: $46,198
Franklin Township: $61,009
Huntington Township: $224,503
The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.
“I’ve heard from numerous businesses and business owners who are struggling during the pandemic and legislation like House Bill 614 is what’s truly keeping them afloat,” said Wilkin. “They’re relying on their government and government leaders to support them and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what I’m doing in supporting House Bill 614.”
The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.
