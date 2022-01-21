LAKE WHITE— The waters of Lake White, like the rest of Pike County, have remained frigid for the beginning of 2022. Activity, however, is beginning to heat up in the form of a new boater education center.
Announced by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources this week, a 2,020 square-foot center with storage rooms, patios, a pavilion area, and more is set to arrive at Lake White this spring.
At the new state-funded, $852,400 center, a new community gathering place will be available for the general public and classes on boating and aquatic safety will be taught.
As Pike County Chamber of Commerce Executive Shirley Bandy told the News Watchman, improvements to the park over the years perhaps have not been fully realized due to decreases in travel during the pandemic.
It is her hope that Lake White, which Bandy calls “one of the crown jewels of Pike County,” will welcome more visitors in the years to come.
“Their investment has the potential to spur additional development in an area where you can enjoy hunting, fishing, and boating,” she said in a released statement. “Lake White is a treasure to the heart of many who live here and visit here!”
The improvements to the 73-year-old park have been greatly appreciated by Braydon Bevens, president of the Lake White Community Association.
The park now includes two shelter houses; which had new roofs, lighting, and water fountains installed in them; a new set of concrete stairs; a new playground; and debris that floated into the upper end of the lake was removed.
In March 2020, the former boat house was demolished as it had become outdated and did not adhere to the accessibility standards set by the Americans with Disability Act.
This new center will meet those standards, Bevens said, and maintain the aesthetic of the Lake White homes: white house and red roof.
“As far as the community goes, we hope it’ll drive even more people as far as coming to the lake,” he said, a third generation resident of Lake White. “We have the Lake White Club there on the water, who will benefit from more boaters, more users.”
In past meetings with ODNR, Bevens said the LWCA has had to use the facilities of the Chamber or the government center.
Now, with this center, he wants to return the favor by seeing other community organizations use the new space.
According to an ODNR release, classes taught at the new center will include operating safely, legal requirements, water sports, and what to do in a boating emergency.
Anyone operating a boat in Ohio powered by more than 10 horsepower must provide proof of boater education. ODNR offers study guides to help people meet those requirements.
“I’ve loved seeing more Ohioans on our lakes and rivers over the past few years, rediscovering an appreciation of the water,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a provided statement. “While boating can offer quality family time, new boaters mean more people need to learn the ins and outs of operating these vessels. We are excited to be able to provide that with this new education center.”
