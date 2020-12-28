The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 12 cents higher this week at $2.205 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Despite this increase, prices in the region are more than 40 cents cheaper than this time last year.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.205
Average price during the week of December 21, 2020 $2.087
Average price during the week of December 30, 2019 $2.620
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.335 Athens
$2.279 Chillicothe
$2.183 Columbiana
$2.223 East Liverpool
$2.001 Gallipolis
$2.294 Hillsboro
$1.997 Ironton
$2.304 Jackson
$2.286 Logan
$1.996 Marietta
$2.108 Portsmouth
$2.260 Steubenville
$2.287 Washington Court House
$2.320 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
Increasing crude oil prices have led to upward movement at the pump across much of the country. Today’s national average ($2.25) is three cents more than last week, 13 cents more than last month, but 32 cents cheaper than last year. Motorists can expect gas prices to rise in the coming week, but they will still be cheaper than at the end of 2019.
The Energy Information Administration measures weekly gasoline demand at 8 million b/d. While low demand would typically translate to cheaper prices, crude oil is at its most expensive since February (roughly $48/barrel).
Crude prices increased last due in part to rising market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb, crude price gains could be capped for now.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.
