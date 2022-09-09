This park, located at the corner of Patterson Street and Lucas Street, in Piketon was the topic of discussion during the Piketon Village Council meeting Tuesday evening. Steven Neal, who lives nearby, complained about juveniles being in the park from right after school until late at night and their behavior on the park. Mayor Billy Spencer said he would increase the police presence at the park and further look into the problem.
PIKETON — Steven Neal, a resident who lives near the park on Lucas Street, behind Giovanni’s, came to Tuesday’s Piketon Village Council meeting to address a concern he had about activity in the park.
“I have come today, because I have been living in Piketon for a while now; the kids that come after school are a handful,” Neal said. “They’re trying to tear up the park. They’re yelling profanities, racial slurs, throwing trash everywhere, fighting, and speeding in and out of the road. I have talked to the (police) officers many, many times, and it’s come to the point where we need steady (police) presence there.”
Mr. Neal explained that the issue is not getting any better and that the kids are there year round, currently they arrive right after schoorl until after dark. Neal mentioned and said he was told that when the road crews plow the snow it will tear it up.
“A couple of speed bumps would cure a lot,’ Neal said. “If a little kid gets hit on that road, they’re going to sue the town and the person that hit him.”
Mayor Billy Spencer asked Neal if the police were called while this was going on. Neal answered that they were and sometimes they come right away, sometimes it would take a while, and sometimes we may never even see them.
“I can get you more police presence there,” Spencer said. “I can tell you we’re not going to put a speed bump out on a public street. We’ll try to enforce the law, but I can’t just put speed bumps out on the street.”
Councilman Dennis Foreman mentioned putting a “Children at Play” sign in the area. Spencer, while not against the idea, cited the issue of nobody wanting the sign posted on their property.
“You can put it right in my front yard,” Neal said. “I live right next to the park. That doesn’t bother me any. The safety of the kids in my neighborhood does.”
“I’ll get the police there,” Spencer said. “I’ll do that, and we’ll watch it. There is a curfew. I hope they would be enforcing that curfew.
“Everyone of those kids ... what we need to do is give them a ticket,” Foreman said.
“Hand out tickets,” Neal said, “You give out one ticket, it’s over.”
“Well if they’re juveniles, we’ll deal with the parents,” Spencer said. “My experience is most of these kids don’t even live in town. They come in from out in the county.”
