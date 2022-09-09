Piketon Park - Patterson and Lucas Streets

This park, located at the corner of Patterson Street and Lucas Street, in Piketon was the topic of discussion during the Piketon Village Council meeting Tuesday evening. Steven Neal, who lives nearby, complained about juveniles being in the park from right after school until late at night and their behavior on the park. Mayor Billy Spencer said he would increase the police presence at the park and further look into the problem.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

PIKETON — Steven Neal, a resident who lives near the park on Lucas Street, behind Giovanni’s, came to Tuesday’s Piketon Village Council meeting to address a concern he had about activity in the park.

“I have come today, because I have been living in Piketon for a while now; the kids that come after school are a handful,” Neal said. “They’re trying to tear up the park. They’re yelling profanities, racial slurs, throwing trash everywhere, fighting, and speeding in and out of the road. I have talked to the (police) officers many, many times, and it’s come to the point where we need steady (police) presence there.”

