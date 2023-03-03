ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Imagine the smell of Saturday morning breakfast, pancakes sizzling on the stove. What would that short stack be without a little maple syrup? Find out how that syrup gets to your table by attending one of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Maple Syrup festivals. Guests are taught how the sweet treat is made and can even buy their own Ohio-made syrup.

“Shake off the winter blues and connect with a traditional Ohio pastime at one of our maple syrup festivals,” ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft’s Chief Glen Cobb said. “Guided hikes, maple syrup demonstrations, and sweet samples are just some of the fun planned for this year’s crowds.”


