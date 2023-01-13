Diner 23 was operated for 22 years by it’s original owners. In April, the diner opened up under new ownership. Jamie and Charlie Maddy were patrons of the diner before buying the Diner 23 from the previous owners.
Diner 23 opened in the spring of 2000 and has been a fixture in Waverly ever since.
Former owners Mike and Sharon Corwin operated the diner for almost 22 years, but last year they handed the reins over to longtime Diner 23 patrons, Jamie and Charlie Maddy.
“He (Charlie) used to come in, pretty much, on a daily basis when they were open,” Jamie (Maddy) said. “I think most of the time he would come in just to ‘harass’ them,” she laughed. “He (Charlie) built the relationship with Mike and Sharon.”
The Maddys said they were planning to open a diner in Greenfield, but their permits kept getting held up.
“We were giving upon that. The idea was fading,” Charlie (Maddy) said. “They (Mike and Sharon Corwin) looked at me one morning and said ‘Why don’t you guys just buy this diner?’ We thought they were joking.”
“When they came back, after COVID, I knew they were ready to retire,” Charlie (Maddy) said. “They had a taste of freedom so to speak. So whenever they knew we were having problems with the permits, and everything they said ‘Why don’t you just buy this one?’”
Charlie (Maddy) recalled the two couples went to dinner on a Thursday evening, hashed out the details. The Maddy’s started that Monday (April 4, 2022) and watched everything going and learned all they could for a week and on that Friday Mike and Sharon handed it over to the Maddys.
“April 11, (2002) came, that was the following Monday, we were in here by ourselves.” Jamie (Maddy) said. “They let us loose.”
The Maddys said if they need anything that Mike or Sharon can help them. They (Mike and Sharon) would be right over.
“I always said I wanted a diner just like Diner 23,” Jamie (Maddy) said. “It’s about people. Yes, there is a lot to this and it’s a lot of work, but what it’s about is to bring people in.”
The Maddys said the regular patrons are still coming in, and they are going to be trying some new things.
One idea is to have a Valentine’s Day dinner setup, see how any reservations they can get for that, and starting up in the evening again.
There will also be a pickup window. The Maddys explained the building was built with the idea for a pick up window. It was just never opened up.
As far as the menu goes, many of the old favorites are still there as well as some new items.
“We’re doing the Smash Burgers now to where they are half a pound,” Jamie (Maddy) said. “We have partnered with Dresbach Farms for all our meat and eggs. They don’t use any antibiotics with their stocks.”
“We still have some changes coming,” Charlie (Maddy) said. “We’re still trying some other dinner ideas: lasagna for one. We did a cajun shrimp pasta that a few customers said and it was really good.”
“It’s just bring in our own things too,” Jamie (Maddy) said. “But what they (Mike and Sharon) were doing wasn’t broken so we wouldn’t want to fix it. There’s nothing to be fixed.”
There are daily specials are posted on Facebook and written on the whiteboards inside the diner. The current hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
