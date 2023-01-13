Diner23

Diner 23 was operated for 22 years by it’s original owners. In April, the diner opened up under new ownership. Jamie and Charlie Maddy were patrons of the diner before buying the Diner 23 from the previous owners.

 File Photo

Diner 23 opened in the spring of 2000 and has been a fixture in Waverly ever since.

Former owners Mike and Sharon Corwin operated the diner for almost 22 years, but last year they handed the reins over to longtime Diner 23 patrons, Jamie and Charlie Maddy.


