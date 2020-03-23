NW logo

In keeping with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's orders to close all playgrounds, the Village of Waverly sent out an All-Call message on Monday to let residents know that all playgrounds in the village are closed until April 6.

"In an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, all playgrounds in the village of Waverly parks are closed until April 6," the village's message stated. "These closures are at the direction of Governor DeWine.

"This includes all equipment in St. Ann's, Bristol, Walnut Street, and Canal parks. Walking trails at Bristol Park and the park itself will remain open as do other park areas that are separate from the playgrounds. These closures are to preserve the public health of the village of Waverly."

Please remember to practice social distancing wherever you are.

