Scioto Valley Local Schools Board Meeting Notice
The Scioto Valley Local Board of Education will hold their next regular and monthly organizational meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm in the BoardRoom at Piketon High School.
Pike County Joint Vocational School Board Meeting Notice
The organizational and regular meeting of the Pike County Joint Vocational School District Board of Education will be held on Monday January 11, 2021 at 4:00pm in the multipurpose room.
New Pike Heritage Museum calendars available at Dixon Jewelers
The annual monthly calendars sold by the Pike Heritage Museum are available for purchase at Dixon Jewelers in Waverly.
Winter Crisis Program
The Community Action Committee of Pike County is announcing the 2020-2021 Winter Crisis Program. The Winter Crisis Program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility, bulk fuel and/or furnace repair service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program begins November 1, 2020, and runs through March 31, 2021. Appointments can be made 8 a.m. each morning Monday through Friday by calling the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 or toll free at 1-888-328-9634. Visit our website for more information at www.pikecac.org
Traffic Advisory
Drivers should be aware of upcoming traffic delays and detours for employees and the public in the areas of North Access Road and the Northeast Bypass Road (Fog Road) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Portsmouth Site. Intermittent road work and paving is expected through the end of the calendar year. Signage and flaggers will be present and drivers should use extra caution when traveling through this area.
DOE Public Warning System
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) on Tuesday, January 5 and Wednesday, January 6, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Testing of the PWS is conducted to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personnel and the public with the audible warning tones of the sirens. This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE site in Piketon. A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activation of the siren stating, “THIS IS A TEST.” In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.
ON-GOING EVENTS
Tax Preparer Volunteers Needed
Five good reasons why you should become a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program volunteer:
1.No prior experience needed.
2.Free tax law training and materials.
3.Volunteer hours are flexible.
4.VITA Sites are in Pike County.
5.Continuing education credits for tax pros.
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING AS A TAX PREPARER, CALL Erica Jones at 740-289-2371 EXT. 7038 or via email at ejones@pikecac.org.
Waverly All-Call System Sign-Up
The Village of Waverly has contracted with One Call Now for mass telephone messaging services. One Call Now is an established mass communications company that has a proven track record working with municipalities and corporations. By signing up with One Call Now, you will receive telephone messages containing important information for Waverly residents. Messages will be sent for water boil alerts, emergency notifications and general interest events. You may add more than one phone number and can register to receive text messages. We encourage all residents to sign up for this service as we believe it will greatly enhance communication of necessary information. Go to https://www.mycallnow.com/?G=xPyBHtFwzNiif8%2fcstYmLQ%3d%3d to go to the One Call Website to sign up.
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry Open
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry, located at 107 West Second Street, Waverly, is open to distribute food from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. One individual or one family member with necessary identification may wait in the marked spaces for social distancing between the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter to receive food items selected by a volunteer. Due to the COVID-19 Quarantine, individuals are not permitted to come inside the pantry to make their own food choices at this time. Wearing of masks is mandatory for all persons at all times at Pike Outreach Properties.
Vanguard Ministries Soup Kitchen
Vanguard Ministries, 706 East Main Street, Piketon, holds a soup kitchen every fourth Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone welcome! Please share with anyone you know who may be interested in coming.
Free Meal at First Baptist Church in Waverly
First Baptist Church of Waverly will provide a free meal at 303 E. Third Street at 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Until further notice this will be a drive-thru meal. Everyone welcome.
Fill the Pike Outreach Pantry Shelves with Food and Funds
Pike County Outreach Council of Churches Food Pantry is helping an increasing number of hungry individuals and families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of non-perishable canned meats, fruits, vegetables, soups, pastas products, dried beans, peanut butter, dry cereal and other breakfast items are needed and may be delivered by a donor wearing a mandatory mask at 107 West North Street, Waverly, between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Financial donations, made payable to “Pike Outreach”, can be mailed to the same address. Food Pantry money contributions will be used to purchase much larger quantities of food through the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank than local residents can buy for the same amount of money at area stores. For inquiries, please call Pantry Manager Autumn Topping at (740) 947-7151.
Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities Meetings
The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly Board meetings are held at the Administration Building, 330 East North Street, Waverly, the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m.
Pike County Senior Center Closed
Effective Monday March 16, the Pike County Senior Center will be suspending dining room lunches and ALL activities to protect our members. We will reevaluate services as we receive additional information. The Pike County Senior Center continues to provide congregate meals via pickup as well as home-delivered meals.
Community Action Transit
Need a ride? Community Action Transit System, Pike County’s public transportation provider, operates daily routes in Waverly, a daily shuttle between Piketon and Waverly and provides out of county trips! CATS operates within the county Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays in the village of Waverly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All CATS vehicles are wheelchair accessible. Call 740-835-8474 and schedule your ride today.
Alcoholics Anonymous
The Alcoholics Anonymous meeting which meets weekly on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, 211 Schmitt Dr., is on hold due to the pandemic and will resume at a later date. Anyone having a problem with alcohol please call the Intergroup office at (740) 774-2646.
Library is Open
All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We require everyone entering the library to wear a mask and all staff will be required to wear masks as well. Those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask or cannot wear masks for health reasons can still take advantage of our curbside services. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.
MAIN
Senior/At-Risk Hours: 9:00 am –10:00 am (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 9:00 am—7:00 pm
Tuesday-Friday: 9:00 am –4:00 pm
Saturday Hours: 10:00 am –3:00 pm (no senior hours this day)
*Maximum occupancy of 20 people in the building; staff excluded
BRANCHES
Senior Hours: 10:00 am –11:00 am (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 10:00 am—7:00 pm
Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 am –4:00 pm
Saturday Hours: CLOSED
*Maximum occupancy of 10 people in building; bank customers included; staff excluded
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Newton Township Meetings
Newton Township board of Trustees will be holding their annual organizational meeting on Tuesday January 19th at 7:30 pm at the township building. The organizational meeting will be immediately followed by the regular January meeting
Evergreen Union Cemetery Meetings
Evergreen Union Cemetery meetings, currently held at “The Studio” by the Mayors Office, will now be moved to Calvary UMC at 107 W. Third Street, Waverly, until further notice. If you need put on the agenda for any reason, please call Tammie Brown, Financial Clerk, at 740-947-5926. Thank You.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.