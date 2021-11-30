Mia

Mia is a young lady looking for a new family. She is very friendly and loves to play. She is vaccinated, treated for parasites and will be spayed after adoption.

For more information on Mia and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

