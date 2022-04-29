1. SOCOG meeting
The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 167 West Main St. in Chillicothe.
The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84216500202. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030.
2. Capital University recognizes Waverly grad for excellence
Capital University honored nearly 70 students for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership at the annual Honors Convocation celebration this April.
Kaylee Prall, of Waverly, received the Exceptional Undergraduate Scholar Award (School of Education): Middle Childhood Education.
Each year, nominations for the awards are submitted by faculty, staff, administrators, and students. Winners are selected by committees based on a nominee's level of achievement in a specific area, and the criteria set forth by the donor who established the award.
3. May 1 in History
On May 1, 1877, President Rutherford B. Hayes withdrew all Federal troops from the South, ending Reconstruction. On May 1, 1970, students from Kent State University riot in downtown Kent, Ohio, in protest of the American invasion of Cambodia. On May 1, 2011, Osama Bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad Pakistan by US Navy SEALS in Operation Neptune Spear.
