PIKETON— The Community Action Committee of Pike County’s (CAC) Events Committee hosted their holiday-themed community event, “Reindeer Games” on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in the multipurpose building at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
The Committee worked diligently throughout the day transforming the inside of the building into a Holiday Wonderland with decorations and fun. Tables were arranged throughout the building for CAC’s programs, partnering organizations, and local businesses which provided candy, snacks, crafts, and games for the children of the community to enjoy.
Unlike poor Rudolph who was denied from participating in “any reindeer games” from the iconic holiday song, the children in attendance played all of the games that were available. Long lines of excited kids waited eagerly to toss the bean-bag at the Christmas cans, knock over the Grinch bowling pins, or pin the nose on the snowman. The Early Childhood Program at CAC provided the holiday-themed games for the children to play as well as the token prizes that were awarded for the effort and entertainment put forth. The Social Services Program passed out gently used stuffed animal toys for children. The Community Empowerment Program gave away free books for children to encourage reading.
The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at the CAC provided the attraction of live reindeer that were positioned outside of the building next to the entrance giving the community the opportunity to see and pet the “stars of the show.” Rudy and Cherry, the reindeer, entertained the excited children and were friendly with the families that were gathered around the safety fence to capture photos with the holiday animals.
During the event, families stood patiently in-line to visit with the man-of-the-hour, Santa Claus, who met with each eager child for a photo opportunity and to find out what each child wanted for Christmas. The photos taken were printed for the families as a holiday gift from the Valley View Health Centers.
The SPARK Youth Program provided a hot chocolate bar with sweets and candies to make the “perfect” beverage to enjoy.
The Grinch and Rudolph mingled throughout the crowd interacting with the children, posing for photos, and adding festive fun to the event. In addition to these two classic holiday characters, there were several inflatable decorations such as Sponge Bob Square Pants, Yoda from the Star Wars franchise, and Olaf from Disney’s Frozen—which were raffled off at the end of the event along with a 3-foot teddy bear and North Pole Sign.
The attending organizations and businesses were Unity 1 Home Care, Rural King, Bellisio’s Foods, Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill, Kirchhoff Automotive, Comfort Home Care, On-Board USA, Solid Waste Conversation, Post Overdose Recovery Team (PORT), The Recovery Council, Suicide Prevention, Madison Missionary Baptist Church, the Farm Bureau, Riverdale Church CCCU, CAC Administration, Community Action Transit System (CATS), the Pike County Senior Center, and the CAC Human Resources Department generously provided candy, snacks, games, and crafts for the community.
The attendance for this event was estimated to be over 400 people not only from Pike County but also from surrounding counties of Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Jackson as well.
For those who were unable to pick up their child’s photo with Santa, the photos are available in the Front Office at Community Action Committee of Pike County’s main location at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
