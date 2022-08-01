PIKETON, OH – In a milestone for a major clean energy and manufacturing project that aims to reinvigorate manufacturing and the economy in central Appalachia, Newpoint Gas today announced that Akron, Ohio-based Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has agreed to serve as a foundational technology partner in support of Newpoint’s h2Trillium Energy and Manufacturing (h2TEAM) complex. The h2TEAM complex will serve as the anchor development project to launch a larger reindustrialization vision at the site of the U.S. Department of Energy’s former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) facility near Piketon, Ohio.

Newpoint has committed to building the $1.51 billion integrated energy decarbonized hydrogen and closed loop manufacturing facility at the Pike County site. In the construction phase, h2TEAM expects to bring 2,900 jobs and generate over $520 million in local economic impact. In the long term, the project will add 220 operations and maintenance jobs and over $420 million annually to the economy in central Appalachia.

