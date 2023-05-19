Billy Glass and Jason Brown of Brass Estates received the Historic Preservation Award at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet on April 20 at the Vern Riffe CTC. Brown and Glass were unable to attend the event. The chef from the Brass Monkey accepted the award in their absence.
The Pike County Health Department was chosen as Organization of the Year at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet April 20 at the Pike County Career Technology Center.
Pike County Chamber of Commerce
Brya Long from Long’s Retreat received the Tourism Leadership Award at the Chamber of Commerce’s awards ceremony at the Vern Riffe CTC on April 20.
photos by Pike County Chamber of Commerce
Kelly Wheeler, co-owner TrinityOne Physical Therapy, received the Young Professional of the Year Award during the Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet held at the Pike County CTC.
Pike County Chamber of Commerce
Pike County Chamber of Commerce
Maleine Davis received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Chamber of Commerce’s award banquet at the Pike County CTC on April 20.
Pike County Chamber of Commerece
Gary Cooper, owner of SOCS Wireless, received the Milestone Award at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet April 20 at the Vern Riffe Career Technology Center.
Pike County Chamber of Commerce
Turman Helton was selected by Person of the Year at the Pike Pike County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
