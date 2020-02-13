The Waverly Water Department recently provided the following update to the News Watchman concerning recent projects:
"The Village of Waverly recently completed the construction of two new raw water wells to supply the village's current water treatment plant, with the aid of funds provided by OEPA State Revolving Fund through OWDA (Ohio Water Development Authority); including a $400,000 principal forgiveness grant. This brought the total project to just over $800,000.
"The project was a result of two out of three existing raw water wells failing due to age. As a result of this, the village sought to install two new raw water wells in order to provide better quality and quantity of water for its customers.
"The Raw Water Wells construction was recently competed by Foill Incorporated. The project scope was developed and project funding obtained by the Village's Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Aaron Buckler. Richard Howerton, PE, PS and Phillip Hammond of Howerton Engineering & Surveying in Portsmouth, Ohio, assisted in funding application development and provided engineering design and construction administration/observation for the project. Further, this project would not have been possible without the assistance of Village Solicitor Dale Seif, Jr., of Seif and McNamee, LLC, and Village Mayor Greg Kempton.
"The Village of Waverly provides water to approximately 2,500 homes and businesses located within Pike County. The addition of these new wells will ensure a sustainable water supply for these customers for the future."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.