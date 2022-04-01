LATHAM — As Western Local Schools art teacher Tammy Clifton puts it, few teachers have ever left quite an impact on their students like the recently passed Darren Lightle.
It was why her seventh grade students decided to depict him for their portrait project, as the final nine weeks of the school year approaches.
"Normally, what we do are self-portraits and some of the kids were kind of timid of doing their own portrait," Clifton said during a Thursday interview. "So we said 'Maybe you can do someone you admire or somebody that they care about.'"
"As soon as I said teacher, they said 'Let's do Mr. Lightle!'"
Clifton said the students were looking forward to seeing his reaction to their completed work, the 25-year teacher always known to be a beacon of positivity.
However, this discussion took place approximately three weeks before Friday, March 25- the day which Lightle lost his life in an automobile accident.
WLSD closed its doors that day and cancelled all baseball and softball games that weekend before returning to school on Monday. Clifton's students, told to wear brown in recognition of Lightle's Cleveland Browns, got to work on the project that day.
On Wednesday, they completed the final product- a 4-foot by 8-foot acyrilic paint piece - and walked the halls to collect Lightle stories from students and staff.
"Everybody has a funny story about Mr. Lightle," she said, these notes to be included alongside the portrait during the Western Art Show on April 7.
Following the show, the portrait will find its permanent home at the end of a hallway always monitored by him.
A 1991 Western High School graduate, WLSD said in a Facebook post that Lightle taught varying subjects and grades throughout his tenure alongside coaching the Western High School girls basketball team from 1999 to 2013.
Alongside caring for his four children, the district said his heart extended throughout the Western community especially towards students in need. While never wanting the spotlight, WLSD wants his commitment to live-on through the recently announced Darren Lightle Hope Fund.
"The goal of this fund is to do exactly what Darren Lightle strived to do every day: to help those who need a lift – who need hope," the Facebook post reads, the fund to be used to purchase graduation items, athletic shoes, prom tickets or homecoming dresses for those in need or dealing with tragedy.
Clifton recalled stories of his charitable being, one teacher sharing that Lightle would often pay for students' graduation caps and gowns.
His level-headed and giving personality is why she believes her students all wanted to choose him for their project.
"Everybody thought a lot of him," she said. "His absence will be felt for a very long time. Students knew he cared about them."
WLSD had an early dismissal for students on Friday, April 1 so staff and students could pay their respects at the gymnasium from 2 to 5 p.m.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
