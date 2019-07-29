PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
May 13, 2019
Ryan M. McDaniel - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall pay restitution to Remy’s Used Cars in the amount of $1,950.00. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Remy’s Used Cars, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 17 jail days.
Ryan M. McDaniel - Possession of criminal tools, obstruction of official business, and criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Summer Dawn Borchardt Harris - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Rita Vanhoose and Emily Blevins and stay away from the premises located at 138 No Name Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs. 22 jail days.
Summer Dawn Borchardt Harris - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeremiah M. Green - Burglary and grand theft. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Cassandra N. Walls - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $50 fine. $100 in court costs.
Patrick W. Cooper - Domestic violence. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Child endangerment. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 A. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 B. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Child endangerment (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 B. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services.
Christine D. Stamper - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Kelly Peters - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsiblity Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant has obtained valid license. No cost to defendant.
Trevor Penrod - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause. No cost to defendant.
Alex M. Marker - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsiblity Act. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 90 days. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Pebble Township
113 1/2 acres: Thomas L. Campbell and Janet L. Campbell to LRM Limited LLC. Warranty Deed. April 1, 2019.
2.3278 acres: Steve Brofford II, Margie Brofford and Margie Brafford to Brittany Scharbrough. Warranty Deed. April 2, 2019.
2.281 acres: Betty Louella Scott to Steve E. Holton and Dawn M. Holton. Survivorship Deed. April 2, 2019.
33 acres: Richard W. Lawson, Kimberly Elaine Kiser and Kimberly E. Lawson to Kimberly Elaine Kiser. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2019.
Lot 3 Al Leeth Road Subdivision: Karen Y. Chandler LLC to Belinda J. Mullins and Belinda J. Wolford. Warranty Deed. April 16, 2019.
5.145 acres: Terry Long and Amy Long to Nicholas Kane Mendenhall. Warranty Deed. May 13, 2019.
Tracts: Judy S. Bright to Randy A. Bright and Cindy Lou Fletcher. Survivorship Deed. May 14, 2019.
15.261 acres & 29.831 acres: Hellenbranch Creek LLC to Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD. Warranty Deed. May 24, 2019.
5.004 acres: Michael L. Blair II and Paula J. Blair to Michael J. Stasko and Joyce A. Stasko. Survivorship Deed. May 29, 2019.
0.490 acres, also 0.234 acres: Melissa J. Shoemaker, Melissa S. Adkins and David Adkins to Ronald Dean Ison and Teresa K. Montgomery. Survivorship Deed. June 4, 2019.
7 tracts: Cecil Nickell and Phyllis Nickell to Glenn Nickell and Sharon Nickell.
12.938 acres: Cindy A. Mathews to Christian A. Hertzler and Lydia B. Hertzler. Warranty Deed. June 14, 2019.
13.034 acres: Huey Lee Rigsby, Bonita Rigsby, Anita Cordle, William Cordle, Huey Rigsby, William W. Cordle, Elaine Hibbler, Charles Hibbler, Meshell Papamiahil, Meshell L. Papamiahil, Peter Papmiahil, Yvonna-Leigh Smith and William Smith to Steve Gilbert and Angela S. Gilbert. Survivorship Deed. June 14, 2019.
Lot #7 Skyline Heights: Dewey Tackett II and Tami Sager Tackett to Kristen D. Topping. Warranty Deed. June 17, 2019.
2.16 acres: Lonnie L. Nickell and Marilyn J. Nickell to Donald B. Reed II, Destiny Reed and Desitny Reed. Survivorship Deed. June 25, 2019.
.958 acres: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Truste and Morgan Stanley Ixis Real Estate Capital Tru to Tradewinds Development Group LLC. Quit Claim Deed. June 26, 2019.
4.505 acres: Gary L. Entler, Shelly Entler and Shelly A. Entler to Melissa Pinkerton and Shawn Pinkerton. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019.
