From left, OSWDF Project Director Bruce Schweitzer, DOE Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis, Johnny Reising, former DOE federal director, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller, and OSWDF CAP 1 Project Manager Chris McDade.
Fleet Manager Jo Morrow, Fleet Management Coordinator Brandon Zimmer, OSWDF Interim Ramp (ITR) Supervisor Chase Armstrong, and OSWDF ITR/Transportation Manager CJ Blevins honor previous managers Frank Miller and Kevin Harbin for the OSWDF project.
From left, OSWDF Project Director Bruce Schweitzer, DOE Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis, Johnny Reising, former DOE federal director, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller, and OSWDF CAP 1 Project Manager Chris McDade.
Michelle Teeters 2023
DOE Portsmouth Site Lead Jeremy Davis presents award to FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett.
Michelle Teeters 2023
Portsmouth site employees enjoy a luncheon to celebrate receipt of the Project Management Excellence Award,
Michelle Teeters 2023
Fleet Manager Jo Morrow, Fleet Management Coordinator Brandon Zimmer, OSWDF Interim Ramp (ITR) Supervisor Chase Armstrong, and OSWDF ITR/Transportation Manager CJ Blevins honor previous managers Frank Miller and Kevin Harbin for the OSWDF project.
PIKETON, OH— On May 24, Onsite Waste Disposal Facility (OSWDF) employees at the Department of Energy (DOE) site in Piketon, Ohio, celebrated receiving the prestigious DOE Project Management Excellence Award for Capital Asset Project 1 (CAP-1). The award was presented to Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) for successfully delivering OSWDF CAP-1.
Festivities included a commemorative plaque and an outdoor luncheon to recognize workers for completing mission-critical OSWDF CAP-1 work at PORTS 22 months ahead of schedule and $37 million under budget. DOE commended the team for achieving exceptional results on a vital project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.