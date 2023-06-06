PIKETON, OH— On May 24, Onsite Waste Disposal Facility (OSWDF) employees at the Department of Energy (DOE) site in Piketon, Ohio, celebrated receiving the prestigious DOE Project Management Excellence Award for Capital Asset Project 1 (CAP-1). The award was presented to Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) for successfully delivering OSWDF CAP-1.

Festivities included a commemorative plaque and an outdoor luncheon to recognize workers for completing mission-critical OSWDF CAP-1 work at PORTS 22 months ahead of schedule and $37 million under budget. DOE commended the team for achieving exceptional results on a vital project.


