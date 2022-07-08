He competed with the best at his school, the best in the state, and the best in the country to prove his skills.
Daniel Keeton proved his skills and then some.
Last month, the senior at the Pike County Career Technology Center by way of Eastern High School took home the bronze medal at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta.
As CTC instructor Tim Marhoover told The News Watchman on Friday, the road to the Peach State started right in the CTC building on Beaver Creek Road in Piketon.
Starting competition with fellow classmates, Keeton was judged by approximately six or seven local companies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning competition. There, they are judged for their abilities in brazing, soldering copper, diagnosing heat pumps, and air flow.
Keeton's victory at school set him for the state competition, held in Columbus in May. There he joined the more than 5,000 competitors, business, and industry partners, instructors, and vendors together in over 100 contests in all 16 Career Pathways to showcase Career and Technical Education in Ohio.
As big as the Columbus competition was, the national competition in Atlanta perhaps put things in perspective.
"It's not a small thing," Marhoover said with a chuckle. "They literally rented the entire Georgia World Congress Center."
According to Atlanta Downtown, the center is the fourth-largest convention center in the country spanning 1.4 million square feet.
Marhoover said he and Keeton spent the days prior to the one-day competition in preparation. Competition lasted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., where he faced 26 other state champions from all over the country.
The HVAC competition is one of more than 100 different trade, technical and leadership competitions held during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Held in the last week of June, the competition will be held in Atlanta through 2026.
Per its projections, SkillsUSA anticipated a $28 million economic impact to Atlanta and nearly 18,000 in attendance- roughly 6,500 of those being competitors.
Beyond the numbers, Marhoover said what really stands out from the day is the great sense of pride that he and Pike CTC has for Keeton's accomplishment.
He also participated in the school's work program, spending several months at Advanced Services Heating and Cooling, where Marhoover said that same pride is felt.
Keeton might not be the last CTC student to gain national honors based on Marhoover's sentiment towards the program- supported heavily by Director Shon Tackett, Superintendent Eric Meredith, and Michael Carter.
"I'm telling you: it is top notch," Marhoover said of the school.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.