Atomic Donates to Piketon Youth League

Atomic Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $350 to the Piketon Athletic League as part of a Home Run Sponsorship. The donation money will go towards shirts for one baseball/softball team for the 2021 season.

Pictured left is Geoff Grimes, North Regional Manager for Atomic Credit Union, Brooke Galloway, middle, and Gracie Galloway, front, of the Piketon Athletic League.

