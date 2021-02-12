Atomic Credit Union presented a check in the amount of $350 to the Piketon Athletic League as part of a Home Run Sponsorship. The donation money will go towards shirts for one baseball/softball team for the 2021 season.
Pictured left is Geoff Grimes, North Regional Manager for Atomic Credit Union, Brooke Galloway, middle, and Gracie Galloway, front, of the Piketon Athletic League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.