Camp Molly Lauman Flag Raising

From the Wednesday, June 20, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

THE EARLY MORNING FLAG RAISING — This year's Girl Scout Day Camp was held at Camp Molly Lauman in Scioto County the week of June 4 through June 8. Some 158 girls were enrolled this year, making this the biggest camp yet. In this photo, the early morning flag raising ceremony is being conducted. 

