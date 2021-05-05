From the Wednesday, June 20, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
THE EARLY MORNING FLAG RAISING — This year's Girl Scout Day Camp was held at Camp Molly Lauman in Scioto County the week of June 4 through June 8. Some 158 girls were enrolled this year, making this the biggest camp yet. In this photo, the early morning flag raising ceremony is being conducted.
