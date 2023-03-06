The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Monday morning and on the agenda was the bid opening for three upcoming projects.
Pike County Engineer Denny Salisbury was on hand to open and read the bids for the Camp Creek Road slip repair, the installation of a box culvert on Clines Chapel Road, and another slip repair on Long Fork Road.
The engineer's estimate on the Camp Creek Road slip repair project was $898,388.50. Six different companies submitted bids for the project. All of the bids came in well under the engineer's estimate, with five bids coming in more than $300,000 under the estimate. The apparent low bid was turned in by JD Smith Construction out of Blanchester with a bid of $493,096.56.
Salisbury said after the bids were opened that the Ohio Public Works Commission grant for that project was $600,000, so there is "money to play with."
Commissioner Jeff Chattin asked Salisbury when Camp Creek Road is closed what are the options for detours?
Chattin said he knew about Bethel Hill Road and State Rt. 772. Salisbury said you could also go out Bear Creek Road, and go over Coldicott Hill if you're going to go south.
"There are ways out," Salisbury said. "They're not pleasant, and it's going to be a while. That Camp Creek thing isn't going to get fixed overnight."
For the Clines Chapel Road box culvert project, the engineer's estimate was $290,156. As with the Camp Creek project, all bids submitted came in under the engineer's estimate. Four companies submitted bids for the project and Cooper Excavating of Brown County turned in the apparent low bid with a bid of $213,662.
On the Long Fork Road slip repair, the engineer's estimate was $665,853. Once again six companies submitted bids and every bid was $200,000 less than the engineer's estimate. The apparent low bid was again turned in by JD Smith Construction with a bid of $335,715.
Salisbury said the bids were "very competitive."
Salisbury says a reason why so many "good" bids are being submitted is, in the market, there is a lot of big work out there, but not a lot for small contractors.
"Small contractors are starving right now and it shows," Salisbury said. "The state is putting out all this big work and the small guys are scrapping. It's playing into our advantage big right now. It was a good day."
