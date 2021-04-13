On March 11, two Waverly teams competed in the 9th annual South Central Regional Science Bowl.
Unlike past years, the teams did not travel to Shawnee State University to compete. Instead, officials from the Fluor-BWXT traveled to Waverly High School. Teams competed individually in separate rooms and then scores were compared to all other teams that competed. Waverly 1, consisting of Jenna Thompson, Eric Patton, Brock Adams, Julia Clark, and Waylon Lamerson, came in sixth overall out of 23 teams. Waverly 2, consisting of Britton Kritzwiser, Josh Heigley, Aidan Peoples, Greenlee Thacker, and Ben Flanders, placed 20th.
This was a very interesting year and both teams look forward to returning to the regular format.
