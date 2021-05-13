For the past year, the results of the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the way that government business is conducted at the local level. Many of the interactions that used to take place in-person inside government facilities have been altered or eliminated completely.
The Pike County Commissioners are looking to return to some sense of normalcy in this regard by pushing for the reopening of the County Government Center in Waverly.
The Pike County Government building in Waverly has been closed in some capacity for the past number of months in response to the limits that have been put in place due to COVID-19.
According to the Pike County Commissioners, it is now time for the building to be reopened to the citizens of the county, “The board of commissioners is in 100% support of opening the building to the public to whom it belongs. Right now there are six active cases in Pike County, and the governor just made an announcement this week that the restrictions will be lifted in three weeks. We believe we can open back up.” said Pike Co. Commissioner Tony Montgomery.
As for the nature of the reopening, Montgomery says there won’t be an official date and time, but as far as the commissioners are concerned the building is now open for business to the public. “As far as our building, we’ve taken precautions in most of the offices. Many offices have plexiglass installed and those types of things, and we have multiple walk-up windows around the building. Those who want to continue to use the walk-up windows are more than welcome, but as far as opening the building itself, there are many circumstances where it is beneficial to have it open to the public. So I think we’re at a point where we can open back up for business.”
While the Government Center and Courthouse buildings will largely be open for business, the extent of each individual office’s reopening within the building will still be at their discretion.
Commissioner Jeff Chattin agreed that after having local government business carried out in a limited capacity for the past year, the Commissioners are looking forward to safely getting back to normal heading into the summer, “We want people to feel comfortable coming back into the building again and getting full government service.”
