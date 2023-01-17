Shawnee State University has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in the state of Ohio. Offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score, these counties join Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky that have been part of the free tuition program since its launch last fall.

“Our free tuition program has already made college possible for hundreds of students in our region,” SSU President Jeff Bauer, said. “We are thrilled to be able to expand the program and look forward to welcoming more students this fall — and into the future.”


