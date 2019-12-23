Beginning this past weekend, roads across Ohio will be crowded with holiday travelers. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in traffic crashes.
“As we launch into one of the busiest travel times of the year, the way we drive over these next 12 days will impact how many people are home for the holidays or how many people ring in the new year,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.
To promote safe driving, the Ohio Department of Transportation will display several messages aimed at some of the top factors in serious or deadly crashes.
“The vast majority of traffic deaths in Ohio are completely preventable,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “While we engineer roads to be as safe as possible, the one thing we cannot control is driver behavior. We’re urging drivers to put down the phone, buckle up, drive sober, and obey the speed limit.”
Beginning in July 2015, ODOT began using more than 130 digital message boards to display safety messages and relevant statistics. These messages are only run when other important traffic, weather, or emergency messages are not being displayed.
Messages will begin this weekend with a focus on distracted driving. Monday’s message mentions the 260,357 crashes recorded in the state so far this year and reminds drivers that life is “fra-gee-lay,” a reference to the popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story.” On Christmas Eve, drivers will be reminded to stay to the right unless passing slower traffic because “Santa needs the left lane tonight.” Driving slow in the left lane is a common trigger for road rage and aggressive driving behaviors that can lead to crashes. Christmas Day travelers will see a message targeted at impaired driving based on the 1989 movie “Christmas Vacation.”
“While the subject is very serious, we have found that the public responds better to messages that are humorous or relate to pop-culture,” said Marchbanks.
A survey conducted by the Federal Highway Administration found that more than half of all respondents indicated that seeing safety campaign messages on digital message boards in the past had caused them to change their driving.
So far this year (as of Dec. 20), 1,119 people have been killed on Ohio roads, an 8 percent increase over last year. This year, traffic deaths had been trending down until August. November has been the deadliest month of the year with an increase of 34 traffic deaths more than November 2018.
Go to http://www.dot.state.oh.us/news/Pages/Christmas-2019-Messages.aspx?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery for a schedule of the messages slated to run Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 25. The public can submit their message ideas for ODOT’s signs at http://zerodeaths.ohio.gov/create-your-message.aspx?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.