WAVERLY — Twenty years of service and dreams of owning a business became reality as K and R Cleaning Services celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Throughout the day, Chamber board members, elected officials and business leaders joined Kim Adams and Felicia Adams in celebrating their entrepreneurial venture at the opening of the 225 W. Emmitt Ave. location in Waverly.
As part of the celebration, Chamber Executive Director Shirley Bandy welcomed the new ownership group and Commissioner Jeff Chattin thanked the Adams Family for their investment in Pike County.
Felicia Adams spoke on behalf of K and R Cleaning Services and shared their business story. She paid tribute to their staff and her business partner and mother-in-law Kim.
“She has built this business from the ground up to where it is now. Through blood, sweat and tears she has turned her dreams into reality, and we couldn't be prouder. We look forward to serving Pike County for many more years to come!"
In recognition of the occasion, Chamber Tourism Director Chandler Grooms presented K and R Cleaning Services with a Certificate of Commendation from Secretary of State Frank LaRose:
“(O)n behalf of the people of the state of Ohio as a token of our gratitude and admiration for the impact you are making. I commend all those who collaborated on this endeavor for your hard work. Your commitment to excellence has earned you the respect and appreciation of your community.”
Ceremonial activities included Matt Lucas (Waverly Mayor’s office), Geoff Grimes (Atomic CU), Gary Cooper (SOCS), Kim Conley (YMCA), Maleine Davis (Brewster Real Estate), Bridget Barker (Chamber), Erica Jones (JobsOhio) and Adam Days (Pike CAC).
