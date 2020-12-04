As highlighted in Tuesday’s edition of the News Watchman, the Pike County General Health District posted a survey to its Facebook page asking the public various questions about a possible COVID vaccine. The results have been released to the News Watchman for reporting. Here is what they say:
For the first question in the survey, “Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine once available?”, there were 426 responses. The leading vote getter was “No, Definitely Not.” at 45.5%. The next most popular answer was “Yes, Definitely” at 37.8%. The “Probably” option received 16.7% of the vote, which tells us that most voters have already made up their mind in regards to whether or not they will use a COVID vaccine.
The next question on the survey was a follow-up to the first. For the prompt “If the answer to Number 1 is No, then why? Please check all that apply.”, there were 206 responses. The most common answer to this question at 74.3% was “Approval process was rushed”. The next most common answer was, “Not safe, unknown side effects.” at 65.5%. The two other options, “Not needed”, and “won’t be effective”, came in at 14.6% and 9.2% respectively.
The final section of the survey was essentially a comments section where voters could express any other thoughts they may have. Among those comments were, “I will get it, although I will wait a few months to see how it affects others who got it.”, “Will need more information about vaccine ingredients and side effects since this was a rushed process.”, “I am completely undecided at this point. If the research supports the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, I will get it. If it doesn't, I won't. I will rely on peer-reviewed research and knowledgeable colleagues to make my final decision.”, “I'll take it as soon as I have access!”, and “I will depend on the doctor's recommendation”.
The comments section is where we were able to see some of the reasoning behind the answers that were provided in the first couple of questions in the survey. It seems that most of the data points toward voters being decided on one side or the other. However, after viewing the comments section, we are able to see some interesting arguments for each side, as well as statements from voters who haven’t quite made their decision yet. No matter which side you choose, this data provides us with a good summary of how people in our community feel about the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Special thanks to Matt Brewster at the Pike County General Health District for providing The News Watchman with these results.
