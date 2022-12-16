PIKETON, OH --Waverly’s dog pound on Alma Omega Road takes in about four dogs a day, depending on the phone calls they receive. On Dec. 7, Fluor-BXWT Portsmouth (FBP) donated $2,000 from the Employee Giving Campaign to Pike Pet Pals, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in Pike County that helps rehome, rescue or return more than 95 percent of pound animals. The donation will be used to cover the cost of vetting supplies, spaying/neutering, and/or vet bills for sick or injured animals.

“We are happy to be able to support this cause to help ensure these animals receive the care and find the forever homes they deserve,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “We adopted a rescue dog several years ago, and encourage others to give these dogs a chance to have a good home.”


