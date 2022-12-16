PIKETON, OH --Waverly’s dog pound on Alma Omega Road takes in about four dogs a day, depending on the phone calls they receive. On Dec. 7, Fluor-BXWT Portsmouth (FBP) donated $2,000 from the Employee Giving Campaign to Pike Pet Pals, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in Pike County that helps rehome, rescue or return more than 95 percent of pound animals. The donation will be used to cover the cost of vetting supplies, spaying/neutering, and/or vet bills for sick or injured animals.
“We are happy to be able to support this cause to help ensure these animals receive the care and find the forever homes they deserve,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “We adopted a rescue dog several years ago, and encourage others to give these dogs a chance to have a good home.”
FBP’s Melissa Green has volunteered for Pike Pet Pals for the past eight years and said adoptions at both the pound and partner dog rescues have dwindled.
“Shelters all over the country are at capacity,” Green said. “When Pike Pet Pals started, the dog pound was dog houses with dogs chained to them. Now all dogs have a kennel with a dog house or if they are inside, a bed.”
Through fundraising efforts, Pike Pet Pals has provided kennels, added roofs to outdoor kennels, a fenced-in play area for dogs, expanded the pound building to include a room for vetting, and purchased new buildings to store donations and supplies.
In addition to financial donations, there are some creative ways to help by signing up for Kroger Community Rewards, joining Igive.com (Pike Pet Pals will receive a percentage of on-line purchases), buying supplies from their wish list on Amazon.com, Amazon Smile, or by joining their Facebook page to follow posts about events and other fundraisers.
