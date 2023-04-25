fluor logo

Waverly, Ohio — The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library will host a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) night for students, from kindergarten to high school, on Thursday, May 4th from 5-7pm at the Waverly location. The STEM equipment displayed at the event was purchased with a donation from Fluor-BWXT, who is committed to supporting education and providing opportunities for students to explore STEM fields.

The STEM night will include a variety of activities and demonstrations designed to engage and inspire young learners. Participants will have the opportunity to explore robotics, engineering, coding, and other STEM subjects through hands-on activities led by library staff and students from the E-Tech program at the Pike County Career & Technology Center.


