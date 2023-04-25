Waverly, Ohio — The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library will host a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) night for students, from kindergarten to high school, on Thursday, May 4th from 5-7pm at the Waverly location. The STEM equipment displayed at the event was purchased with a donation from Fluor-BWXT, who is committed to supporting education and providing opportunities for students to explore STEM fields.
The STEM night will include a variety of activities and demonstrations designed to engage and inspire young learners. Participants will have the opportunity to explore robotics, engineering, coding, and other STEM subjects through hands-on activities led by library staff and students from the E-Tech program at the Pike County Career & Technology Center.
“We are thrilled to partner with Fluor-BWXT to bring this exciting event, and new STEM equipment and activities, to our community,” said Library Director, Natosha Massie. “STEM night is an opportunity for children to engage with our new equipment, participate in various STEM-related activities, and learn more about the exciting career opportunities available in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.”
Fluor-BWXT has been an avid supporter of STEM education in our community for many years. A partnership between Fluor-BWXT and the public library creates a cooperative investment in education, and an investment in the future of Pike County. Supporting programs that help young learners develop the skills they need to succeed in multiple areas of life ensures a vibrant future for both the children and our community.
The STEM night is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The event will take place at the Waverly Library location, 207 North Market St., from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. For more information, contact Erin Neufarth at 740-947-4921 or eneufarth@seolibraries.org.
