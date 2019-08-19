PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Comedian and Actor Marlon Wayans will be performing at Shawnee State University’s Fallfest at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.
Wayans stars in Netflix films such as Naked and Sextuplets, and has been in several other films including White Chicks, Scary Movie, and A Haunted House series.
There will be a pre-party for the event featuring SSU alumni DJ Franky Frank starting at 8 p.m. in the VRCFA Lobby prior to Wayans’ show.
Tickets are $20 for the public and $15 for SSU students, and can be purchased Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the McKinley Box Office and online at www.vrcfa.com. All tickets will have an additional 7% service charge.
The 2019 SSU Fallfest is brought to you by Pepsi and the SSU Student Programming Board.
For more information about the Marlon Wayans show, please contact the McKinley Box Office at 740.351.3600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.