PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Comedian and Actor Marlon Wayans will be performing at Shawnee State University’s Fallfest at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Wayans stars in Netflix films such as Naked and Sextuplets, and has been in several other films including White Chicks, Scary Movie, and A Haunted House series.

There will be a pre-party for the event featuring SSU alumni DJ Franky Frank starting at 8 p.m. in the VRCFA Lobby prior to Wayans’ show.

Tickets are $20 for the public and $15 for SSU students, and can be purchased Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the McKinley Box Office and online at www.vrcfa.com. All tickets will have an additional 7% service charge.

The 2019 SSU Fallfest is brought to you by Pepsi and the SSU Student Programming Board.

For more information about the Marlon Wayans show, please contact the McKinley Box Office at 740.351.3600.

