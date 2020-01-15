Ethan Brooker of Waverly, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn Dean's List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
