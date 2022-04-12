1. Waverly BOE meeting today
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the high school study hall.
2. AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; oil prices still declining
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is six cents lower this week at $3.900 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.900
Average price during the week of April 4, 2022 $3.967
Average price during the week of April 12, 2021 $2.709
3. April 13 in History
On April 13, 1943, Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial. On April 13, 1960, the first navigational satellite was launched into Earth’s orbit. On April 13, 1970, an oxygen tank exploded on Apollo 13, preventing a planned moon landing and jeopardizing the lives of the three-man crew. On April 13, 1976, the U.S. Federal Reserve began issuing $2 bicentennial notes. On April 13, 1979, the world’s longest doubles ping-pong match ended after 101 hours.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
