FOOD AND NUTRITION AWARDS
Let's Start Cooking - Trophy sponsored by Migyanko Family - 1. Karley Brust (state fair representative), 2. Aubree Robinson, 3. Earl Jones, 4. Tucker Veloski.
Snack Attack - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Alumni Club - 1. Kinley Brust (state fair representative), 2. Earl Jones, 3. Brooke Penn, 4. Bentley Johnson, 5. Jaxon Goodling.
Everyday Food & Fitness - Trophy sponsored by Randy Armbruster - 1. Earl Jones (state fair representative).
Yeast Breads on the Rise - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Natalynn McQueen (state fair representative).
Global Gourmet - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Maria Clara Barros (state fair representative).
Star Spangled Foods - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative).
Party Planner - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Emma Lansing (state fair representative), 2. Jonah Roberts.
Take a Break for Breakfast - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Sarah Altman (state fair representative).
TOP CHEF AWARDS
Beginner Top Chef - Trophy sponsored by Town and Country 4-H Club - Karley Brust
Advanced Top Chef - Maria Clara Barros
CLOTHING AWARDS
Sew Fun - Trophy sponsored by Taylor and Reese Osborn - 1. Audrey Lansing (state fair representative).
Terrific Top - Trophy sponsored by "In Memory of Millie Reinsmith - 1. Paisley Richardson (state fair representative).
Accessories for Teens - Trophy sponsored by FCS Board - 1. Sarah Altman (state fair representative).
Designed By Me - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Karley Brust (state fair representative).
Sundresses and Jumpers - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Sarah Altman (state fair representative).
Outstanding Clothing Project Award - Trophy sponsored by "In Memory of Millie Reinsmith" - 1. Sarah Altman
STILL PROJECTS
Cake Decorating Junior - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Olivia Salisbury (state fair representative), 2. Reece Richmond, 3. Earl Jones.
Cake Decorating Senior - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. 1. Trinity Spencer (state fair representative), 2. Sofia Salisbury, 3. Sherman Salisbury, 4. Emily Wilburn.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - Trinity Spencer
COMPANION ANIMALS
Dog Achievement - Trophy sponsored by Taylor and Reese Osborn - 1. Mallory Roberts
All About Dogs - Trophy sponsored by AJ Pritchett - 1. Alleigh Montgomery (state fair representative), 2. Eden Bianco
Horseless Horse - Trophy sponsored by Mike and Fannie Cool and family - 1. Eden Bianco
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by AJ Pritchett - Mallory Roberts
CREATIVE ARTS
Get Started in Art Junior - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Alumni Club - 1. Alivia Hood (state fair representative), 2. Lillian Hood, 3. Abigail Maynard, 4. Bristol Collings, 5. Addison Jones.
Get Started in Art Senior - Trophy sponsored by FCS Board - 1. Trinity Shaw (state fair representative), 2. Izzy Hauck.
Scrapbooking Junior - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Alumni Club - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative), 2. Kiera Lansing.
Scrapbooking Senior - Trophy sponsored by Randy Armbruster Family - 1. Kayla Barker (state fair representative).
Self-Determined - Creative Arts - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Alumni Club - 1. Emma Martin (state fair representative), 2. Emma Cutler.
The Writer In You - Trophy sponsored by Randy Armbruster Family - 1. Kyndra Barker, 2. Sydney Balzer.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Above the Rest 4-H Club - Emma Martin
ENGINEERING EXCITEMENT
Magic of Electricity - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative).
Warm It Up - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Jesse Legg (state fair representative).
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort - 1. Jesse Legg (state fair representative).
FAMILY LIFE - GENEALOGY
Family History Treasure Hunt - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Jonah Gilliland (state fair representative), 2. Trace Leslie.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Pike County 4-H Committee - 1. Jonah Gilliland.
HEALTH
Your Thoughts Matter - Trophy sponsored by Pike Water - 1. Brady Coreno (state fair representative), 2. Kyndall Rainey.
You're the Athlete - Trophy sponsored by Mark and Kristen Campbell Family - 1. Brair Penwell (state fair representative).
NATURAL RESOURCES
Beekeeping Junior - Trophy sponsored by Randy Armbruster Family - 1. Weston Reisinger (state fair representative).
Geology: Can You Dig It? - Trophy sponsored by Mike and Fannie Cool Family - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative).
Ohio Birds - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Committee - 1. Addison Lucas (state fair representative).
Canning and Freezing - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Committee - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative).
Outdoor Adventure: Beginning Fishing - Trophy sponsored by Dr. Stacy Davis - 1. Silas Legg (state fair representative), 2-Tie. Bentley Woolridge, 2-Tie. Brantlee Penwell, 3. McKenna Fouch.
Self-Determined: Natural Resources - Trophy sponsored by AJ Pritchett - 1. Julia Yelley, 2. Julia Yelley.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Chix-N-Chaps 4-H Club - Julia Yelley.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photography Basics - Trophy sponsored by Pike Co. 4-H Committee - 1. Bryn Conkel (state fair representative), 2. Josie Ware.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Mike and Fannie Cool Family - Bryn Conkel.
SELF-DETERMINED JUNIOR - Trophy sponsored by A.J. Pritchett - 1. Kelsea Barker.
SELF-DETERMINED SENIOR - Trophy sponsored by A.J. Pritchett - 1. Emma Martin (state fair representative), 2. Sofia Salisbury, 3. Kyndall Rainey.
Junior Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Dr. Stacy Davis - Kelsea Barker
Senior Overall Winner - Emma Martin
SHOOTING SPORTS
Basic Archery - Trophy sponsored by AJ Pritchett - 1. Gavin Roberts (state fair representative).
Safe Use of Guns - Trophy sponsored by AJ Pritchett - 1. Sydney Balzer (state fair representative).
Overall Winner - Sydney Balzer
STEM
From Airedales to Zebras - Trophy sponsored by Randy Armbruster Family - 1. Kinley Brust (state fair representative).
Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry - 1. Alivia Hood
Astronomy - 1. Earl Jones
Rockets Away - 1. Layton Snodgrass (state fair representative), 2. Lucas Harris
Overall Winner - Trophy Sponsored "In Memory of Walter Reese" - Layton Snodgrass.
WOODWORKING
Measuring Up: Level 1 - Trophy sponsored by Klinker's Lumber & Building Supply - 1. Brynlee Venturino (state fair representative), 2-Tie. Nolan Beekman, 2-Tie. Sydney Balzer, 3-Tie. Nathan Ferguson, 3-Tie. Lincoln Beekman, 4. Landon Beekman, 5. Layton Cuckler.
Overall Winner - Trophy sponsored by Klinker's Lumber and Builders' Supplies, Inc. - Brynlee Venturino
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.