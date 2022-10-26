3 Things To Know Oct 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. Second Street blocked in front of court houseThe barricades continue to be up in front of the Pike County Court House during the trial of George Wagner IV. So plan to take an alternate route when traveling through downtown Waverly.2. National Day of the DeployedAccording to NationalToday, Oct. 26 is National Day of the Deployed, which is listed as a day to say thank you to all military members who are serving outside of the U.S.3. October 26 in historyIn 2005, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros to win the team’s first World Series title since 1917.In 1958, America’s first jet airliner, the Boeing 707, entered service for Pan American World Airways.In 1881, a feud between the Earp brothers (Wyatt, Virgil, and Morgan) and an outlaw gang led by Ike Clanton escalated into a celebrated gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona Territory.Source: Britannica Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Houston Astros Chicago White Sox Baseball Sport Airliner Jet Pan American World Airways Gang Title America Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jury hears wiretaps in Wagner IV murder case Rhoden family members, friends testify in Wagner murder trial Wagner trial wraps up fifth weeks of testimony Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Joe Manchin visit Pike County Financial records, suppressors and recordings submitted in Wagner IV trial Trending Recipes
