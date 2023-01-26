ODNR officer and dog

Officer Jason Legore and his K-9 partner

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.

“This road was patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner, so it is only fitting that it is dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We appreciate Officer Lagore’s devotion to his duty and will always remember the work he did to keep the people of Ohio safe.”


