COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
“This road was patrolled by Officer Lagore and his K-9 partner, so it is only fitting that it is dedicated in his honor,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We appreciate Officer Lagore’s devotion to his duty and will always remember the work he did to keep the people of Ohio safe.”
House Bill 578 was a designation omnibus transportation bill, signed by Governor DeWine this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will now be responsible for installing road markers in honor of Officer Lagore.
Officer Lagore died in the line of duty assisting in the rescue of two children who had fallen through the ice at Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County in February of 2021. He was a 15-year veteran with ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft. In addition to coordinating the division’s K-9 program, Lagore was responsible for establishing the first ODNR K-9 Academy. He was well known in the law enforcement community for his experience with training K-9 units.
