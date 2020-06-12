Community Action Committee of Pike County

2020 Summer Food Service Program updated sites are the following: (Meals available to all children, age 18 and younger, from June 1 to Aug. 9, 2020. Distribution of 5 shelf-stable meals weekly per child [visit only one site per week]

• The Pike County Senior Center, 402 Clough Street, Waverly, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays; curbside pickup of 5 shelf-stable meals per child

• The Eastern Library Branch, 310 Third Street, Beaver, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays; curbside pickup of 5 shelf-stable meals per child

• The Piketon Library Branch, 200 East Second Street, Piketon, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays; curbside pickup of 5 shelf-stable meals per child

• Scowden’s (old store building), 12004 State Route 124, Piketon, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays; curbside pickup of 5 shelf-stable meals per child

• The Pike County YMCA, 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Fridays; curbside pickup of 5 shelf-stable meals per child

