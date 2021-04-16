Pike County, Ohio – The Fluor-BWXT (FBP) Acquisitions Department recently won a prestigious award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Supply Chain Management Center (SCMC) by tripling a targeted cost-savings goal for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020.
For the past eight years, DOE has implemented an eSource program at the Portsmouth site in Pike County. FBP has been tasked by the SCMC to meet or exceed an annual goal of strategic cost savings.
Buyer Jeff McCarty, of Chillicothe, led the team’s charge to success and was named by his teammates and counterparts as “Most Valuable Player.” It was his second time earning the distinction.
“Jeff led FBP to this strategic award in FY2018 and again in FY2020,” said Pam Hensley, FBP Procurement Manager. “This shows the devoted commitment that Jeff McCarty and the whole Acquisitions Department is thriving to meet the demands the projects and the focus on for continued strategic savings for DOE.
“We are extremely proud of our team and Jeff McCarty for their enthusiasm, commitment and reliability,” she added. “Jeff was unanimously voted ‘Most Valuable Player’ by his teammates and counterparts from 15 different sites that are part of the SCMC program,” Hensley said.
The 15 contractors ranked by the Environmental Management/DOE/SCMC (EM/DOE/SCMC) organization stretch from New Mexico to Washington and include savings on purchase orders, small business awards and a “year-over-year” increase in SCMC usage.
