As Ohio reopens from the pandemic, the Appalachian Children Coalition will advocate for nearly 210,000 children across 24 counties by pursuing greater access to broadband; more in-patient, acute care facilities; and an increased number of child behavioral health specialists.
The COVID-19 crisis has driven the formation of an unprecedented coalition of state and regional leaders to advocate for the health and well-being of children in Southeast Ohio, the state’s poorest region where children are also in the greatest need.
The Appalachian Children Coalition is a first-of-its-kind regional partnership of Educational Service Centers (ESC); Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health (ADAMH) Boards; and K-12 school districts across 24 Southeast Ohio counties. The Coalition counts as members, the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools, seven ESCs and four ADAMH boards, in total representing the significant majority of counties, children and their families in the region.
Learn more at AppalachianChildrenCoalition.org
Advisors include former Ohio Govs. Bob Taft and Ted Strickland, along with former Republican cabinet officials Rick Hodges and Orman Hall, and longtime principal and mother of quarterback Joe Burrow, Robin Burrow. Past and current leaders from the Ohio Legislature, Battelle for Kids, Ohio University, Rural Action, Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development, and regional child advocacy networks are also advisors.
The Coalition will raise public awareness around the special challenges facing children from Southeast Ohio, who suffer from behavioral and mental health disorders at much higher rates than children elsewhere in the state. The Coalition will advocate for greater public federal and state support, and private medical and philanthropic investment directly inside and outside the classroom to improve the well-being of the region’s kids.
The Coalition’s initial focus will be on three areas:
● Lack of internet access, and the negative impact this has on a majority of kids across Southeast Ohio. Telemedicine and distance learning can help ameliorate the injustices that proliferate throughout the region. They will help us better educate our kids, and provide access to mental health professionals through telemedicine and wellness check options. The consequences of our failure to address the last mile of coverage have been made manifest by COVID. The chasm that already existed between rural and metropolitan communities has widened because of the former’s lack of access to this fundamental technology. The broadband divide is no longer tolerable, and state and federal policy makers must act now to rectify this wrong.
● The shortage of child behavioral health specialists. Most schools lack funds to hire certified behavioral health specialists, and as a consequence, they are unable to adequately meet the needs of children suffering from moderate to severe behavioral health conditions. Many children with developmental disabilities have, in recent years, been moved away from developmental disability facilities, and into public schools. Moreover, many children across the region have been impacted by the opioid crisis, and are living in dysfunctional homes, or resorting to “couch surfing” — a euphemism for teen homelessness, where a displaced minor rotates time spent with the families of friends or relatives. Local schools lack the funding necessary to hire behavioral health specialists qualified to deal with students with special needs. Children in need of professional help often go without, and the entire classroom is compromised. State and federal policy makers must allocate the resources necessary for rural, Appalachian schools to hire and retain these vital specialists. They must also do more to incentivize the education, recruitment and placement of behavioral health specialists in Southeast Ohio.
● The lack of in-patient, acute care facilities. The number of beds available for children in need of inpatient, residential mental health treatment is shockingly low. Most agencies will not even bother trying to place a child in a bed unless the situation is life threatening. And even then, the child is typically placed hundreds of miles away from home, severely compromising treatment and reintegration of the child. This region is in desperate need for more beds and corresponding funding that will allow kids to receive the care and treatment they need while staying close to home.
Former Ohio Govs. Bob Taft and Ted Strickland issued the following joint statement about the Coalition’s launch:
"As former Governors, we know well the challenges faced by southeastern Ohio children and families. Since we left office, though, those problems have become significantly more severe. In some Appalachian school districts, a majority of children do not live with their parents. Some mental health providers are at risk of closure, and most ESCs and school districts lack the resources to hire child behavioral health experts available at urban schools. The cyclical poverty, a loss of blue collar jobs, the Great Recession, opioids, crystal meth and now COVID-19 have ravaged the families of Appalachia, and disadvantaged so many kids — through no fault of their own.
“We see an acute, and historic, need for advocacy on behalf of kids across these 24 Southeast Ohio counties. We applaud the investments Gov. DeWine and Speaker Householder made in child wellness over the past two years. And we look forward to working with them and this Coalition of the region’s educational, mental health, and social leaders to achieve even greater investment in the lives of Appalachian Ohio’s kids.”
Robin Burrow, a principal at an elementary school in Meigs County, and the mother of Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow, also joined the Coalition as an advisor. She stressed her many years spent as an educator in Southeast Ohio, and witnessing the unmet needs of the region’s kids, as her reason for signing on.
"As a principal in Southeast Ohio, I have always fought for my students to have the support they need to succeed in and out of the classroom," said Robin Burrow, principal of Eastern Elementary School in Meigs County, and mother of Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow.
"I have seen, for years, an underinvestment in the behavioral health needs of kids in our schools and in our communities, and the problems that underinvestment creates. I am proud to join a group of educators and mental health professionals as they work to increase the number of children's health experts and facilities that are available to help the kids and hardworking families of our beautiful region."
A full list of the Coalition’s member agencies is below:
● Paint Valley ADAMH Board (Executive Director Penny Dehner);
● Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board (Executive Director Robin Harris);
● Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Coshocton, Guernsey, Morgan,
Muskingum, Noble and Perry Counties (Executive Director Misty Cromwell);
● Adams-Lawrence-Scioto ADAMH Board (Executive Director Sue Shultz);
● Ross-Pike Educational Service Center (Superintendent Todd Burkitt);
● East Central Ohio Educational Service Center (Superintendent Randy Lucas);
● Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (Superintendent Lori Lowe);
● Lawrence County Educational Service Center (Superintendent Jeff Saunders);
● South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (Superintendent Sandy Mers);
● Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center (Superintendent Heather Wolfe);
● Ohio Valley Educational Service Center (Superintendent Andy Brooks); and
● Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (Executive Director Dick Murray).
A full list of the Coalition’s advisors is below:
● Bob Taft, 67th Governor of Ohio and lifelong children’s advocate;
● Ted Strickland, 68th Governor of Ohio, Appalachian Ohio Congressman and PH.D. psychologist;
● Debbie Phillips, CEO, Rural Action, and former Ohio Representative;
● Rick Hodges, Former Director, Ohio Department of Health;
● Robin Burrow, Principal, Eastern Elementary School in Meigs County, and Mother, Joe Burrow;
● Jenny Stotts, Executive Director, Southeast Ohio CASA/GAL;
● Orman Hall, Former Director, Ohio Governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team, and Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services;
● Megan Riddlebarger, Executive Director, Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development;
● Tracy Najera, Executive Director, Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio;
● Fred Deel, Former Director, Governor’s Office of Appalachia;
● Tom Davis, Former Interim Vice President and Dean, Ohio University, and President, Ohio Counseling Association;
● Jim Mahoney, Former Executive Director, Battelle for Kids; and
● Dick Murray, Executive Director of Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools.
The Coalition includes K-12 education and mental health providers that serve 24 counties, all of which fall in the footprint of Appalachian Ohio. According to the U.S. Census data, this includes about 207,000 in those counties, and at least 135,000 children enrolled in 96 school districts across those counties, which include: Highland; Adams; Scioto; Pike; Ross; Lawrence; Gallia; Vinton; Hocking; Jackson; Athens; Meigs; Perry; Morgan; Washington; Noble; Muskingum; Monroe; Guernsey; Coshocton; Harrison; Carroll; Tuscarawas; and Belmont counties.
Sunday Creek Horizons is a strategic communications, issue advocacy and business development consulting firm operating in Southeast Ohio. Our partners are dedicated to elevating the voice of Appalachian Ohio through partnerships, alliances and coalition building across our state.
Sunday Creek Horizons has been hired by the members of the Appalachian Children Coalition to provide communication, advocacy and support services to help agencies serving Southeast Ohio’s children achieve their goals.
