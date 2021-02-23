The Pike Pet Pals organization has recently received a $5,000 grant from Two Mauds for the purpose of spaying and neutering dogs in Pike county. This money will be used to hold two clinics. Although it is not the organization’s primary mission to provide spay and neuter services to Pike County, reducing the amount of unwanted litters affects the population of the dog pound. Pike Pet Pals hopes to help low income households to spay or neuter their dogs to reduce the amount of litters coming into the pound or given away within the community.
Sign ups will be held during the Pike Pet Pals yard sale event on April 10th from 8am to Noon or until all spots are filled.
Yard sale and spay clinics are held at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Spay and neuter service will be provided by Columbus Dog Connection.
To qualify:
1) Must have proof of Pike county residency
2) Must qualify for low income status. Owner must bring proof of low income
status at the time of sign up.
3) Must pay a sign up fee of $42 per dog at the time of sign up. Cash or check.
4) Must have transportation to and from the clinic
5) Limit 2 dogs per household
