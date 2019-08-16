This past summer, Brady Anderson from Waverly, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Form: Engineering and Technology, Georgia Tech University, Georgia.
National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering and Technology is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and learning beyond the classroom.
Anderson’s statement included the following: My name is Brady Anderson. I am a student at Waverly High School, an upcoming sophomore. I participate in various athletic programs: football, track and field, powerlifting and a member of the WHS first wrestling team (earning a varsity letter). I am honored to be chosen to attend National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering and Technology program. This is an opportunity for me to further develop leadership skills and techniques along with getting hands on experience and network opportunity in various engineering disciplines. I will be earning college credits during this conference. This conference will help prepare me for my future. My goal is to earn an engineering degree, and then join a branch of the United States Military. My leadership training and education will prepare me for this plan of service.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Brady Anderson to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating the same learning environment is central focus for all of our programs. At National Youth Leadership Forum: Engineering and Technology, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
Brady Scott Anderson is the son of Susie and Heckie Thompson Jr. of Waverly and Brian Anderson of Portsmouth. He is a college prep student who is carries a grade point average of 3.62 as well as a student-athlete who participates in football, powerlifting, wrestling and track and field. Anderson plans to pursue a degree in engineering following graduation in 2022 and then pursue service in a branch of the U.S. Military.
