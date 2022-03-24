ST. LOUIS — A commitment to continuous improvement in environmental and economic sustainability. A contribution to the body of agronomic research that pushes the needle forward on efficiency. An innate call to be one’s personal best.
These are the hallmarks of the American farmer. It is this steadfast spirit that the National Corn Growers Association tips its hat to every year as we salute farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results in the National Corn Yield Contest.
Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers overcome incredible obstacles as they continue to drive efficient and sustainable agricultural production. We are proud of the dedicated families and individuals who make up our rural communities and we earnestly salute this year’s winners.
Nathan Ewing of Waverly placed second in the Ohio D:No‐Till Non‐Irrigated Class with a yield of 301.1237 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC66‐18RIB.
Ewing was one of 530 state winners nationwide, a contest participation including
7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 14 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 376.7593 bushels per acre – more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 269.4164 bushels per acre.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two‐fold opportunity — contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good‐natured competition and comradery with their peers today,” said Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team.
“At its core, NCGA shapes dynamic, change‐driven farmers, from the grassroots
activists speaking up on policy issues to the dedicated farmer leaders who lead our organization.”
Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.
Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:
- Average planting population for the national winners was 38,111 seeds per acre, compared to 34,751 for all entrants.
- National winners applied an average of 276.1851 pounds of nitrogen, 82.5925 pounds of phosphorus
- and 134.0740 pounds of potassium per acre.
- Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.88 pounds for the national winners and
- 0.89 pounds for all entrants.
- 40% of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 41% of all entrants.
- 45% of national winners applied manure, compared to 18.35% of all entrants.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from 3 states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid‐60 bushel‐per‐acre range.
All 2021 contest winners were invited to attend the 2022 Commodity Classic held March 10‐12, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.