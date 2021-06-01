Chillicothe — The time period from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive buckled, focused and sober.
Last year, 452 fatal crashes killed 478 people during this time period. From 2016 to 2019, this number was on the decline. In 2020, this number jumped by more than one-third. These 100 days only represent 27 percent of the calendar year, but they account for more than one third of all fatal traffic crashes and deaths. Operating a vehicle while impaired and speeding significantly contributed to these crashes. In fact, during this time period, 59 percent of all fatal crashes were OVI-related and 31 percent were speed related.
“Protect yourself and others on the road by committing to safe driving habits such as driving sober, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The safety of everyone using our roads is our primary concern.”
The 100 days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. Last year, 60 percent of all motorcycle-related crashes and 28 percent of motorcycle fatalities occurred during this time frame.
You can help contribute to roadway safety by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.
A statistical map detailing citations and other motorcycle related information can be found at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/100DeadliestDays_Bulletin_2021.pdf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.