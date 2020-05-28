Individuals recently let their thoughts be known through an online poll at the Pike County News Watchman's website, newswatchman.com .
The recent poll question was "What are you most looking forward to reopening?"
The answers included the following, listed from most votes to least votes:
• Parks/campgrounds
• Churches were tied with gyms/recreational facilities
• Bars and in-person dining at restaurants
• Hair Salons/Barbershops
• Retail stores tied with schools
• Senior centers
• Spas/nail salons
All print subscribers to the News Watchman also receive online access free of charge.
