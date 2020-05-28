Individuals recently let their thoughts be known through an online poll at the Pike County News Watchman's website, newswatchman.com .

The recent poll question was "What are you most looking forward to reopening?"

The answers included the following, listed from most votes to least votes:

• Parks/campgrounds

• Churches were tied with gyms/recreational facilities

• Bars and in-person dining at restaurants

• Hair Salons/Barbershops

• Retail stores tied with schools

• Senior centers

• Spas/nail salons

