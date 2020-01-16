Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals program has awarded $500 grants to eight local YAP groups and two Collegiate Farm Bureau groups.
The grants are courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America and fund YAP-focused educational programming or events. Winning groups will be acknowledged at the upcoming Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
Pike County recipient:
Pike County YAP
FFA Agriculture Career Day will provide valuable information to FFA students in grades 7-12 in Pike County. Partnering with OSU Extension and Pike SWCD, this YAP event will not only focus on agriculture careers but on YAP opportunities available to those older students once they graduate from high school.
Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals are singles and married couples ages 18 to 35 who are interested in improving the business of agriculture, learning new ideas and developing leadership skills. To learn more visit experienceyap.com .
