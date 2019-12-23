PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Mifflin Township
45 acres: LRM Limited, LLC to Frog Blaster International, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 17, 2019.
2.559 acres: LRM Limited, LLC to LRM Limited, LLC. Quitclaim Deed. October 17, 2019.
2.771 acres: LRM Limited, LLC to LRM Limited, LLC. Quitclaim Deed. October 17, 2019.
Mifflin Twp. tracts: BTG Pactual OEF TRS, LP to State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Warranty Deed. October 22, 2019.
Newton Township
2.8742 acres, also 2.2963 acres, 60’ wide easement: Lowell D. Chambers, Carolyn K. Chambers to Kelley Penwell and Heather Penwell. Warranty Deed. October 11, 2019.
0.77 acres: Randy J. Unger and Tonda D. Unger to Kendra Lynn Green. Warranty Deed. October 21, 2019.
Pebble Township
Lots 39 thru 45, Diamond Farm Subdivision: David F. Potter and Linda Potter to John E. Jobe. Warranty Deed. October 15, 2019.
5.013 acres: Brett Bakenhaster and Lori B. Bakenhaster to William K. Cool and Dawn M. Cool. Survivorship Deed. October 15, 2019.
Scioto Township
16.87 acres: Cathern May Miller to William R. Miller. Certificate of Transfer. October 16, 2019.
16.4 acres: David C. Goode and Emily Goode to Bethany Sellers and Robert Sellers. Warranty Deed. October 16, 2019.
Lots 22 & 23 Half Moon Ranch Subdivision: Marietta Cutlip to Katlin Smalley. Warranty Deed. October 17, 2019.
0.5503 acres: Ronald Pollard and Mary Pollard to Douglas Keechle and Douglas A. Keechle. Warranty Deed. October 16, 2019.
79.67 acres: Larry E. Knisley and Janette Knisley to Pervaiz A. Qureshi and Naghma Z. Qureshi. Warranty Deed. October 21, 2019.
2.630 acres: William J Lawler and Carol Ann Lawler to Thomas R Cline. Warranty Deed. October 22, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
0.207 acres, also 0.207 acres Lake White: Holiday Industries, Inc. to Thomas D. Monroe and Sandra L. Monroe. Survivorship Deed. October 17, 2019.
0.668 acres Lake White Subdivision Section B: Jason Savage and Katie Savage to Jarod Savage and Linda Savage. Survivorship Deed. October 17, 2019.
0.669 acres Lake White Subdivision Section B: Jason Savage and Katie Savage to Jason Savage. Warranty Deed. October 17, 2019.
Perry Township
3.997 acres, also ½ interest in 2.49 acres: Charles Dreher and Laura Dreher to Charles Dreher Trustee, Laura Dreher Trustee, and Dreher Family Trust. Warranty Deed. October 16, 2019.
¼ acre: Charles Dreher and Laura Dreher to Charles Dreher Trustee, Laura Dreher Trustee, and Dreher Family Trust. Warranty Deed. October 16, 2019.
Lots 3 & 4, Village of Cynthiana: Teresa A. Leeth, Charles G. Leeth, Thomas J. Collins, Timothy J. Collins, Ronda A. Collins, Ronda A. Collins, Michael E. Collins, and Kimberly Collins to James G. Stewart. Warranty Deed. October 21, 2019.
23.389 acres: Kevin B. Zimmerman and Rosanna Z. Zimmerman to Matthew A. Zimmerman and Bertha M. Zimmerman. Warranty Deed. October 21, 2019.
