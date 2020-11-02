Seniors and those with disabilities can apply for possible assistance with heating bills thanks to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
HEAP is a federally-funded program administered by the Ohio Department of Development’s Office of Community Service (OCS). It is designed to help eligible low-income Ohioans meet the high costs of home heating. Thanks to a grant received by the Ohio Department of Development, the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7), is able to facilitate the application process locally to seniors and those with disabilities through a number of partners included in its 10-county District.
According to the Ohio Department of Development, if you are eligible for assistance, the amount of your one-time HEAP benefit will depend on federal funding levels, how many people live with you, total household income, and the primary fuel you use to heat your home. In most cases, the one-time benefit will be a credit applied to your energy bill by your utility company or fuel vendor. Eligibility requirements are included on the Ohio Department of Development’s website or by calling one of the local partners listed below:
Adams County – Adams County Senior Citizens Center
Brown County – Brown County Senior Citizens Center
Gallia County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley
Highland County – Highland County Community Action
Jackson County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley
Lawrence County – Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action
Pike County – Community Action Committee of Pike County
Ross County – Ross County Community Action
Scioto County – Scioto County Community Action
Vinton County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley
You can obtain a HEAP application online at the Ohio Department of Development’s website at http://development.ohio.gov/Community/ocs/heap.htm , or you can contact any of the partners listed previously for more information.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org , or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org . The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7
