WAVERLY- He has led his congregation and now he wants to be a leader on the Waverly Board of Education.
After living in the Columbus, Cincinnati, and Louisville areas, Josh Remy moved back to his hometown six years ago and now serves as pastor of the First Baptist Church in Waverly.
As a 1994 Waverly graduate, Remy views membership on the board as a route to give back to the district.
“I’m very passionate about education and I always have been,” he said on Tuesday.
Remy graduated from Ohio State University in 2000 with a degree in engineering before entering the seminary. This, he describes in his election flyer, has been is primary vocation ever since.
That passion was followed in 2019 when he completed his Doctor of Education degree. Since then, Remy has served an adjunct professor or guest lecturer at such schools as Ohio Christian University, Liberty University, Cedarville University, and more.
What education can do is a provide a path forward for students, Remy feels, and it’s paramount especially in places like Waverly.
“I think a lot of times, especially in Appalachia, we think there’s this ceiling that we can’t move beyond,” he said. “But I believe we can.”
Change in education, like most things in life, is also a constant and this is where Remy believes an opportunity lies ahead for the district.
With digital skills in high demand in the workforce, Remy wants to see Waverly become a regional leader in student preparedness in STEM fields.
Other exercises he would like to be see incorporated are kinesthetic activities, where students partake in more of an active, hands-on learning approach.
Remy says students’ passions, whether that be served in higher education, trades, arts or entrepreneurship, should be attended to seriously.
The benefits of doing so would be immense, in his view.
“Taping into what students are passionate about is something that I think we need to do better,” he said.
Outside the ministry, Remy has been a contractor and real estate agent. He lives in Waverly with his wife and three daughters who all attend Waverly schools.
