From the Tuesday, November 7, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...
FIRE TRUCK DONATED
The Benton Township Fire Department received a 1966 Dodge fire truck pumper last week from the Division of Parks, Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Tom Patrick, park manager of Pike Lake State Park, and Stan Spaulding, chief of the Division of Parks, are shown handing over the title of the pumper to Benton Township firefighters Walt Elliott and Ricky Walls.
