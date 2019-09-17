September has been designated "National Workforce Development Month", and on Sept. 9, the Pike County Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing the event.
According to Lisa Pfeifer, who serves as workforce and business development director for the Community Action Committee of Pike County, the month was set aside by a resolution of the U.S. Senate to highlight the importance of the publicly-funded workforce development system and the passage of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in 2014.
The staff of OhioMeansJobs and the Workforce & Business Development Program in Pike County met with the commissioners for the signing of the proclamation.
“The OhioMeansJobs Career Center is one of a kind in Pike County," Pfeifer stated. "We really want to draw the public’s attention to the Career Center, its resources, and our focus on customer service. Resources such as job postings, resume searches, open enrollment assistance, and business resources for our businesses and employers; and job search, career exploration, and job readiness for job seekers.”
In addition, OhioMeansJobs Career Center has a partner referral system in place to connect both jobseekers and employers to partners such as the Community Action Committee of Pike County, Pike County Department of Job & Family Services, Ohio Department of Job & Family Services including services for disabled veterans, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Vantage Aging, Aspire, Valley View Health Center, and Workforce & Business Development Programs (WIOA and Business Development), Pfeifer said.
Many of these services target customers such as dislocated workers, seniors, disabled, veterans, and at-risk youth; however, the workforce development system provides universal access to all customers, she added.
"We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and customer-centered approaches," Pfeifer continued. “In addition, we also have several very exciting program opportunities coming up, and we want to make sure everyone recognizes OhioMeansJobs and the Workforce & Business Development Program and knows who we are, where we are, and what we do.”
Two events this month will specifically highlight the importance of workforce development in Pike County.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the OhioMeansJobs Career Center will hold a "Get to Know OhioMeansJobs.com" Workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their location at 941 Market Street, Piketon. The workshop will show visitors how to create an account on ohionmeansjobs.com, post a resume, utilize the Backpack, utilize assessment tools, as well as visit and explore the Online Training Center. Any individual age 16 and over is welcome to attend, and the program is being offered at no cost. To register for the workshop, contact the OhioMeansJobs Pike County at 740-289-2371.
OhioMeansJobs Pike County will be holding an Open House on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at their location at 941 Market Street in Piketon. The Career Center will be showcasing services offered to individuals and employers. There will be demonstrations and tours of the Career Center and the ohiomeanasjobs.com website.
"Please come and meet the staff," Pfeifer said. "Enjoy refreshments and giveaways!"
The OhioMeansJobs Career Center’s regular business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
